Covid restrictions, how long?

As the truckers’ action in Ottawa proceeded it began to be called the Ottawa siege. The city administration was unable to deal with it and on February 6 the Ottawa mayor declared a state of emergency, clearing the way for the formal involvement of the Canadian government to deal with the situation. As I write these lines Trudeau has not ordered any action either to clear Ottawa nor has he decided to talk to the truckers though the agitation has spread. The truckers are jamming Canada-US border crossing points thereby interrupting the flow of goods. In a Parliamentary debate on February 7 Trudeau said “People of Ottawa don’t deserve to be harassed in their own neighbourhoods, don’t deserve to be confronted with the inherent violence of a swastika flying on a street corner, or a confederate flag, or the insults and jeers just because they are wearing a mask. That’s not who Canadians are. These pandemic restrictions are not forever”. It is interesting that Trudeau indirectly points to Canadian values but the fact is that peoples are tested in times of crises and history shows that all peoples behave much in the same way.