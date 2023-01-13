Create investment opportunities in agri sector

Stop Mining activities

Secretary, Mining Department, Amit Sharma in November 2022 during his visit to Maharashtra invited Global Mineral Developers to invest in Jammu and Kashmir. While speaking during the two day International Conference and Exhibition on Mineral Business Development, 2022 organised at Nagpur, Secretary Mining asked mining companies to invest in J&K. This would be disastrous in view of our fragile mountain ecosystem. By asking prospective Global players to invest in exploring the excavation of Lithium, Bauxite, Limestone, Gypsum, Marble, Lignite, Graphite etc., the Govt will be committing big blunder by going ahead with such disastrous exercise. By giving examples of coal mines of Kalkote area of Rajouri or inviting mining giants to J&K the Secretary mining forgot the commitments made by PM Modi at COP 26 conference last year. At the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last year, Prime Minister Modi said India will achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. This was one of the five major commitments or panchamrit made on behalf of India, to mitigate climate change. The rest of the 4 commitments are as under:

1. India will bring its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030

2. India will bring its economy’s carbon intensity down to 45 % by 2030

3. India will fulfil 50 per cent of its energy requirement through renewable energy by 2030

4. India will reduce 1 billion tonnes of carbon emissions from the total projected emissions by 2030

Using agricultural land for non farm activities will be disastrous for us in future. Jammu & Kashmir cannot afford to set up cement industries or undertake mining in riverbeds or mountains or destroy our karewas for filling wetland’s and highways. As Dr Jitendra Singh said J&K has to become the hub of agri-tech start-ups, the Govt needs to completely shift its focus on setting up agri based start-ups in J&K and make sure more and more investments are done in this sector only.