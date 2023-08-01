Crimes on rise

The meek surrender of society to the convoy of crime is condemnable. The society is handcuffed and tongue-tied.

Who is to be blamed for the social degradation? Is family failing? Is parenting all about conceding to the demands of the children? What is true education – education that generates employment or education that is humanizing? When the curtains are raised, reality is exposed. All the institutions come under the radar of scrutiny. The vital institutions curbing waywardness have failed to exert their influence to check the criminal tendencies.