Cruising many a moon ago….

I and all others have become the mute followers of diktats. Diktats imposed from every side. We are sandwiched. Shutdowns and Shootouts. Stones and bullets. Corpses of civilians, cops and combatants. Decrees and laws. Criticism and victimization. There is no in-between. Anarchy sways.

I am stunned and shaken. Confused and cornered. Is it really a replay of the past? The memories are still sharp and cruel. A shattering hailstorm of bullets and gory splitting of blood. Betrayals in the backyard. A crumpled history. Disheveled promises. And most poignant of all, the belied hopes wreathed in smudge and smoke.