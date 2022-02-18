CS’s direction to clean-up Budgam

“In reply to your RTI application point no 4 it is informed that 17 (seventeen) projects (one for each block) were taken in hand for SLRM under SBM as per the list enclosed as Annexure A . The DPR’s stand submitted to this office, out of which two were approved by the office of Deputy Commissioner Budgam. However, the same couldn’t be executed as locals raised objection for the execution.”

I am unable to understand why only 17 villages were selected out of 296 village panchayat’s for undertaking solid waste management. It is an irony that out of 17 DPRs submitted, only two were approved, which also were not executed. The net result with regard to solid & liquid waste management in district Budgam is zero. This is the case with almost all 20 districts. I haven’t heard of a single village where waste management was done by the government through local panchayats.