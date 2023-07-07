Damaging roads to create water infrastructure ?

Jal Jeevan Mission

With an aim of providing clean drinking water to every household in India, the Government of India launched Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) around 4 years back. This centrally sponsored scheme was formally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th August 2019. The aim of JJM is to provide ‘Functional Household Tap Connections’ (FHTC) to every rural household in India by 2024. The Jal Jeevan Mission -JJM is aimed at creating a people’s movement — Jan Andolan for water. Pertinently in Jammu & Kashmir a major chunk of this year’s annual budget has gone to the water sector. More than Rs 5000 crores (Rs 50 Billion) have been allocated by Government of India to J&K under Jal Jeevan Mission and we can see a large number of works being executed by PHE-Jal Shakti Department across the nook and corner of J&K. At a time when massive works are being executed under this national flagship programme we see our roads being damaged in many areas to lay the drinking water pipelines. In fact the damage being caused to roads to lay water pipelines is not a new thing which can be attributed to JJM, but this has been prevalent in the past also due to lack of governance and proper coordination. It is quite evident that there is hardly any coordination between the Public Works Department - (PWD-R&B), PM Gram Sadak Yojna - PMGSY & PHE Jal Shakti Departments. Roads which were metalled, blacktopped have been dug up by the contractors using JCB cranes within months and nobody knows will these roads be ever repaired back? This author has personally seen many such roads which were plundered within months after being macadamized. In fact I tried to highlight this on social media as well but it seems the Govt is more serious about utilizing Rs 5000 crores rather than asking contractors to get the damaged roads repaired or asking engineering departments like PHE Jal Shakti and PWD -R&B , PMGSY to have better coordination.