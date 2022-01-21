Decongest Gulmarg, learn lesson from Murree!

Yusmarg

In spite of the fact that Yusmarg has been on the tourist map from the late 1960s, the successive Govt’s could not promote this area as a potential tourism destination. Ironically there is not even a mobile phone tower or ATM facility in this hill station which is mere 40 kms from Srinagar city center. In winters Yusmarg is totally cut off as the tourist bungalows and huts neither have drinking water facility nor there is proper electricity supply in the area. Had a security force camp not been in the area from 1966 onwards, the snow clearance from the road leading to Yusmarg via Nagbal would also not have been a priority for the Govt. Yusmarg has very beautiful slopes but due to haphazard and unplanned constructions in the area by various Govt agencies, the slopes lost their sheen and landscape. By constructing inspection bungalows , huts here and there without a proper plan or erecting iron fencing our authorities have themselves created hurdles for facilitating snow sports activities in Yusmarg. I wish our planners and past CEOs of Yusmarg Development Authority (YDA) had a vision to see the area as a future winter sports destination and I am sure they would not have allowed construction on east, west, north, and south of Yusmarg bowl ? Still we have plenty of sloped areas in Yusmarg which can be explored to be used for basic or intermediate skiing courses.