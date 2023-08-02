Digital J&K: A Beacon of Transparent Governance

Digi Dost's Program: Mobilizing Digital Volunteers

The "Digi Dost" program launched by the government aims to create a network of digitally empowered young volunteers at the district, block, and panchayat levels. These volunteers serve as brand ambassadors for Digital J&K and Digital India, working towards increasing awareness and mobilization of digital services. This grassroots approach further enhances the reach and impact of digital initiatives, ensuring that even the remotest corners of J&K benefit from the technological advancements.

Jammu and Kashmir's digital journey has been nothing short of transformative. With initiatives like Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani and e-Unnat, the government has brought unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and convenience to the lives of its citizens. By empowering the common masses through digital services, J&K sets an inspiring example for other states and territories to follow. As the nation moves towards a more digital future, J&K stands tall as a shining beacon of transparent and accountable governance.