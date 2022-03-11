Digitising Land Records

The lacunae crept in the paper records may reflect, unless rectified, in the records captured in digital form. For this, Patwar records are the basic indispensable records of primary importance with Patwari acting as the foundation. Patwari is a term legally used in Central and North India. He is known by other names including Lekhpal and Village Officer in other States. He has good chances of elevation too. He is responsible for a Patwar village (previously Patwar Halqa consisted of more than one village) and providing information to government about the crops grown in his Patwar village. He measures land, maintains record of ownership & titling and updates land records. A brief description of some of the vital records is given hereunder.

i) Shajra Copy: It is a map of land on a piece of white cloth called ‘Latha’ which gives survey numbers and dimensions of a field. It is prepared at the time of consolidation or settlement.

ii) Registry Record: It shows transfer of ownership of the property and does not necessarily require sale.