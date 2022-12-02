Disability Inclusive Development

The World Health Organization has found that over 1 billion people worldwide experience disability. The Global Burden of Disease estimates the number of children aged 0-14 years experiencing “moderate or severe disability” at 93 million (5.1%) with 13 million (0.7 %) children experiencing severe difficulties.

Inclusion

Inclusion means that all people are entitled to full membership of the human family. Within the large group of humanity, just as in any family, people play a number of different roles and bring to the community the variety of needs, vulnerabilities, skills and experiences. Each individual operates in relation with others and each of us is interdependent. Inclusion refers to the recognition of self in other and other in self. Inclusion is the principle that all are entitled to participate fully in all aspects of society that all have the same rights and responsibilities. It is the principle that demands value recognition of all people and the entitlement of all too meaningful interaction involvement in every part of complex, multifaceted societies in which we live. It refers to the removal of barriers and social structures which hinder participation.