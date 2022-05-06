Don’t Annihilate Hokersar !

Construction of Degree College

There is a sort of competition between different towns and rural areas of J&K to get a Govt Degree College in their area. Unfortunately these degree colleges are only providing employment to a handful of teaching and non teaching staff while the rest of the students who pass out from these institutions are not well trained to face the challenges of the job market. In a place like Jammu & Kashmir where trained engineers, MBBS doctors or PhD scholars are jobless, how can we expect that simple BA or BSc degree holders will get good jobs? The Government on the other hand is setting up Degree Colleges in every town and village which according to me is completely a futile exercise.

The J&K government has allotted around 65 kanals of state land near Hokersar wetland reserve for construction of a government degree college at Soibugh. The J&K Projects Construction Corporation [JKPCC], a public sector undertaking under the J&K Government, has started earth-filling the wetland area. The Department of Wildlife Protection tried to stop this work but it has failed. The Range Officer, Lakes, Hokersar, Srinagar from the Wildlife Protection department, in his letter dated April 25, 2022, alerted the Wildlife Warden, Wetland Division, Kashmir and sought his intervention, but the officers from Regional Wildlife Warden to Range Officer seemed helpless as earth filling was not at all being stopped.