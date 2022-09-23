Don’t get it confused with Chandigarh University

Through this write-up I would first like to make it clear to the parents of all students and scholars, that Chandigarh University and Panjab University are two different universities. Chandigarh University is a private university established through Punjab State Act no. 7 of 2012 on 10 July, 2012 while as Panjab University is the only State University located in Chandigarh that is enlisted on the website of the UGC at the link https://www.ugc.ac.in/stateuniversitylist.aspx?id=ccLCwdwN3agu0EA/sOuBRw==&Unitype=iA7z/ds2To+MdcuCvitOpQ==on University Grants Commission website www.ugc.ac.in.

Chandigarh University has clearly mentioned on its website under the link https://www.cuchd.in/recognitions-and-approvals/ that “Note: Although CU endeavours to ensure the accuracy of this information, there is no guarantee it will remain accurate all year. Applicants are advised to confirm program details before making an application.” It means that they are not sure about their status and their course recognition anytime. You will not find every detail correct on the website of this private university i.e. http://www.cuchd.in. The university was first a group of colleges known as Chandigarh Group of Colleges like any other group of colleges in Punjab, Haryana or other parts of the country. But after the establishment of Chandigarh University under the governance of the Trust namely Chandigarh Educational Trust in 2012, there has been nomenclature confusion, as many people including students and parents think of admitting their children in the university based on its name. In fact, some of the people think that Chandigarh University is Panjab University, the one located in Sector 14 and 25 of Chandigarh. But it is not so.