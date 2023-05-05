Drafting Student Charter in Light of NEP 2020

Draft Mission Statement

To emerge as a centre of academic excellence through holistic education and development of right skills;

To be recognized as the hub of original research and innovative thinking that caters to the needs of the Industry and Policy Makers;

To strengthen the Consultancy services of the University through a full-fledged University- Industry tie-up and thereby tap resources of the Industry for its teaching, research and extension services;

To transform our traditional university into a university of global standard that makes significant contribution at the international level;

To ensure that Departments and centers in the University have autonomy within the frame work of the established system and facilitate the same choice to the affiliated colleges;

To produce young entrepreneurs who can provide job opportunities rather than be job seekers;

To be known across the globe for the diversity of its teachers and students, and the quality and employability of its graduates, in diverse fields;

To produce internationally known leaders, scholars/scientists and sports persons.

Upholding the principle that the culture of reason and learning is indivisible from a concern for the world beyond the campus;