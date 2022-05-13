Dramatic upheaval, eternal lessons

It is unclear as yet if the demands for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to go will abate if he succeeds to form a government of national unity led by an acknowledged opposition leader to take the country out of its present dire crisis. Certainly, public anger will not easily dissolve because of shortages of medicines, fuel, including cooking gas, and some essential food items. Sri Lanka does not have the foreign exchange to import them. It has gone to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for emergency support. That will be forthcoming but it may be a while for the shortages to go down even with the flow of funds. A case of swiftly changing fortunes of a government which occurred during my diplomatic career is also worth recalling. That too shows that a government that seems fully secure may really not be so. The example I give is of Thailand and I may be forgiven for giving a brief first-person account.

I took up my post as India’s ambassador to Thailand in early February 2005. Thaksin Shinwatra had returned to power only a few days before my arrival in Bangkok. His party had secured 75% of the seats in Parliament and it seemed that his political position would be unassailable during my term in Bangkok. I was naturally aware that in the Thai political system the then monarch Bhumibol Adulyadej who had the title of Rama IX was venerated and wielded enormous influence. He was by then living a reclusive life. The Thai army was powerful too but under Thaksin’s grip. Thus, all in all, it seemed that Thaksin was undoubtedly the country’s political leader. He was greatly popular among the people in Thailand’s north and north-east though the traditional Thai elite found him an upstart.