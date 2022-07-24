Droupadi Murmu: Towards Tribal Empowerment

From Kashmir to the Northeast, a large chunk of our tribal population dominates our rural landscape in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Post-Independence the Congress party exploited them as its vote-bank and ignored the tribal-dominated Northeast. It was PM Shri Narendra Modi who immediately after taking over as the Prime Minister began the transformation of our tribal areas at the right earnest. To kickstart the growth and development of the tribal-dominated Northeast, he formulated the Act East Policy. In the past eight years our North-eastern states have been successfully integrated into the national mainstream to become partners in growth and progress. For decades poverty and social insecurity has been the biggest challenge for our tribal communities. This fear and uncertainty was tapped by the Left extremism in some states which led to tribal youth getting radicalised. This resulted in total disruption of growth and development in some of our tribal areas. The Narendra Modi government’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards terrorism has led to near complete elimination of Naxalism. Today violence and unrest in our tribal areas has been replaced by development and peace.

The socio-economic development and empowerment of our tribal society, their political representation has always been an integral part of the BJP’s philosophy. And, today under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi India has chosen Droupadi Murmu as its first tribal woman President. It is also the shining example of PM Shri Narendra Modi’s resolute commitment towards empowerment of our tribal society.