Drug Abuse Debacle

The doctors had no idea about the condition of the patient. They were looking for someone who could give details about the patient. However, to their surprise, nobody came inquiring about the condition of the patient. So, one of the doctors said, “Who brought this person to the hospital and why? What is his name?” One of the persons standing there replied, “ He is our paying guest. We brought him to the hospital. But we don’t know his name…..” Before he could complete, the ECG technician intervened and divulged, “Sir, the ECG is flat!” Meanwhile, another doctor who was examining the patient noticed something and started basic life support for the patient. All the doctors and the paramedics tried their level best to revive the patient. Alas, there was no sign of life and the young man was declared brought dead to the hospital!