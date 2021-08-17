Drug abuse is a global threat

The drug abuse though not a new phenomenon in the world has certainly increased in its magnitude. Simultaneously newer drugs are being introduced in the market. The drug addicts change over from soft to hard drugs and usually in the beginning they are hardly conscious till they develop dependency.

The most vulnerable are youth of the age group of 16-35. In India drug abuse has also emerged in alarming dimensions, and J&K is no exception. The drug abuse has multifarious impact on health and existence of humanity. According to report of (INCB) International Narcotic Control Board drug addiction has increased both quantitatively and qualitatively. More and more persons belonging to middle and upper classes and even women is succumbing to drug which is more dangerous.

The drug abuse starts in a person when he/she voluntarily consumes such substances either on experimental basis or any other reason like health and family disturbances. In the beginning it seems exciting world and a feeling of relaxation but when one enters there he/she only suffers.

His/ her family life is destroyed and the addicted becomes unguarded creature. Good thoughts die, efficiency and merit decline, brain cells get degraded and stomach goes out of order. The drug addict feels intense urge for drugs and asks chemists and illegal traders for drug to quench his/her thirst; thus becomes a burden for family. No one takes any responsibility for such persons.

The symptoms which identify a user of these drugs are loss of appetite, loss of weight, loss of interest in entertainment and sports, reddening of eyes, unclear vision, sleeplessness and acute anxiety.

Drug addiction affects family life and social fabric very dangerously. No humanity or religion or philosophy in the world encourages such an action. Such things are condemned and disliked by all.

If we take the example of Islamic Shariah, it is “Haram” to take such things. However, once a person is addicted to drug abuse, the only way to bring him back to normal life is to diagnose and treat him.

Since they are part of our society they should not be treated as outcasts. Accepting them into the society will help in getting them back to the mainstream of life. Only a very small percentage of drug addicts are completely cured, said a medico of SMHS, Srinagar.

Kashmir, a land of Reshis and Sufis – a historical soil continues to witness drug users and drug peddlers daily. The police, no doubt, recover huge quantity of contrabands but due to lacunae in laws, the accused usually evade conviction.

Moreover, hundreds of kanals of private or forest land are being used for illegal crops which is a matter of great concern. The first thing that needs to be done is to check the cultivation of drug producing crops, that is to check the menace at the source. Negligence, if any, on our part will raise its monstrous head and turn the valley into hell. Everyone irrespective of status must raise the occasion and shoulder the responsibility today; tomorrow will be late.

At national level the situation of drug abuse is more grave. The educational institutions in some pockets of the Union capital and neighbouring states are said to be safe havens of drug abuse.

The new entrants there easily fall victims to drug abuse as a result of persuasion of fellow boarders who are already drug addicts. Since youth, especially living in hostels, are away from the gaze of their parents, there should be a strict watch and supervision of caretakers and wardens on the activities of the boarders

To check the menace of drug abuse in India central and state governments had at different times taken various preventive measures, like the Dangerous Act of 1930, Cosmetic Act of 1940 and 1950 for suppressing contraband traffic of drugs. In 1947 after independence opium production, however, declined to a great extent.

The landmark measure in this respect is the Narcotic Act of 1985 which consolidated all related laws. But the Act is said to have some lacunae which need to be looked into by experts in collaboration with the authorities who are at the helm of affairs in relevant government and non-government agencies.

The publicity against drug abuse is very important. Public at large should be made aware about the evil consequences of drug abuse. Eradication of drug abuse needed to be given priority. Community awareness especially in educational institutions through various programs is need of the hour. Simultaneously counseling centres for drug addicts need to be setup at least in every district on the pattern of counseling and drug addiction centre set up at (AIIMS) All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi. Pertinent to mention here as a part of awareness campaign the State Board of Education (JKBOSE) had a proposal to highlight evil effects of drug abuse on first page of their innumerable publications but that did not see the light of the day so far. Moreover, the role of Religious Heads, Social Activiists, Educationists and Media against drug abuse cannot be ignored. Their role to combat the menace of drug abuse will be more effective. Nevertheless the youth who have immense potential if given an opportunity to share in the movement against drug abuse could also handle the situation. It cannot, however, be denied that an individual cannot live alone. He needs a society to live in and owes countless obligations to others living around him. Hands that help one are holier than the lips that pray. All this would require an organised effort. Let all of us provide wholehearted support to the fight against the global threat of drug abuse.