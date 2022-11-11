Education for civic sensitivity | Let us pledge to keep our surroundings clean

With few lessons delivered at school, not much attention is given to inculcate civic behaviour in the children. Faced by tough academic challenges to outshine in exams, both teachers and parents do not bother to educate children about the importance of civic sense. While preparation for examinations is given top priority, value inculcation, character building and focusing on building ethical standards in children regrettably are not given adequate emphasis in our school syllabus. The situation was not always so grim; we were never as uncivil as we are today. Civility is visible by its absence. Why this deterioration in civic sense? Self-containment could be the plausible reason. We do not care about the needs of others. We have become statistical thinkers and act on profit and loss lines. We are entangled in a cocoon of self-centeredness. This attitude is detrimental for society in the long run. Earlier it was felt that instead of punishing sinners, sin could be prevented by raising virtuous children; this being the joint responsibility of parents, teachers and community.

Civic sense also means respecting other’s privacy or sense of freedom. Very often we come across cars parked in non-parking areas, people not wearing a helmet or seat belt, people unscrupulously barging into a queue, cars driving past red signals. All these are etched in the psyche of our people as small mistakes that could be committed when there are not traffic police personnel around. These are not small offences and this complacent attitude definitely will land us in trouble one day or the other if left unchecked. My cousin travelled to London. Back home she told me what impressed her there. ”Not once did I see anyone breaking into a queue or throwing garbage outside.” A few years ago, when Tsunami hit Japan and there was complete power failure in Japan, the world was shocked by the tragedy but also appreciated at the conduct and discipline of the people affected. When the city was plunged in darkness, people left the shops, leaving the merchandize on the counters. No one took advantage of the darkness.