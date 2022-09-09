End of the political road for Rishi Sunak?

The policies that Truss outlined were more populist than those of Sunak. She promised to ensure that people had more money to spend. She also pledged to ensure that energy costs, which have spiralled in Britain, consequent to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, would become sustainable. Sunak who as Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister) in Boris Johnson’s cabinet was acutely aware of the challenges that the British economy was facing remained focussed, in the initial stages of his campaign, on harsh measures needed to control inflation. Later, as Truss, who was the Foreign Secretary in Johnson’s cabinet, surged ahead Sunak also pledged a cut in income tax. However, his image as someone who would not promise the relief that Truss was committed to remained.

While the economic policies of the Truss and Sunak may have played a part with the eligible Conservative voters, the biases of ‘older, more middle class and more white members’ among them can hardly be overlooked. Sunak is a man of colour; he is Hindu and makes no attempt to hide his religion. He practises his religion openly and does not eat beef. His wife who is the daughter of the founder of the celebrated Indian tech company Infosys is also a Hindu. Would Sunak’s background not have mattered with a sufficient number of ‘older, more middle class and more white’ Conservative party members? Britain is changing and that is reflected both in its society and politics but has it changed sufficiently to have a practising Hindu or for that matter a Muslim, as its Prime Minister? The answer has to be in the negative despite the fact that other leading offices of state have been held by persons who are Hindu or Muslim. This is because it is one matter to be a member of government, howsoever, influential and quite another to be the monarch’s first minister.