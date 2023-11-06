Ensure better power supply

Power scenario needs to be improved before the harsh winter. There is a need to reduce the unscheduled power cuts after the scheduled power curtailment was recently announced. The programme should be strictly adhered to so that the people do not face any inconvenience. As per reports the gap between the power supply and the demand is continuously increasingly.

Because of the prolonged dry spell and later onset of the autumn, the water level in the rivers reduced drastically the generation of hydroelectric power. The power development department also purchased more power from outside but it is not proving sufficient. The officials says that enough revenue is not generated in power sector and huge losses are being suffered.

They have been urging the people to pay the electricity bills on time and not to use crude heating electric devices during winter. The department will have to see to it as to how the power crisis are taken care of since already the curtailment programme has been issued.

Thousands of consumers have already switched over to the pre-paid electric smart meters and demand round the clock power supply. There is a demand from others also for uninterrupted power supply. There are others also who want that the scenario should not deteriorate further in winter. The PDD needs to take possible steps in this direction.

Short term and long term measures need to be taken. In short term measures there is a need to purchase more power and in long term measures to speedily complete the ongoing under construction power projects. New projects must also be set up. Jammu and Kashmir has great potential to generate hydropower. But this potential has not been fully utilised.

The governments in the past are responsible for it. They should have prioritised the setting up of power projects in state sector also. That could have helped J&K not only to become self sufficient in power but it would have been able to export and sell power to other states also. If it was not done in the past, it should be done now.

The PDD says steps have been taken in this direction. These steps have to be speedily completed to bring a positive change in the power sector.