Ensuring justice for labour

As per the constitution Trade Unions are also elected by the right to vote. In contrast to Assembly or Parliament elections, the elected trade unions have virtually no opposition. However, in the present scenario, a group of likeminded people form another group or panel at the time of trade union elections.

In addition to regular wages union is able to provide more amenities. Unions are instrumental in negotiations and settlements. Trade Unions must have a positive approach to negotiate with the management for getting their demands accepted. The unions & associations help a worker for promotion to higher cadre & scale by imparting adequate training sills & development. The employee also expects its protection at the time of disciplinary proceeding initiated against him/her in case of inadvertent misconduct. In case of major charges, the disciplinary action or dismissal might be decided after proper investigation under rules and provide a charge sheet to the employee for engagement of defense councilor. The union must ensure that the employer need to investigate on compliant against and investigation should be unbiased & fair. It should also seek to establish the facts and not just to collect the evident against the accused employee. The appellant has a right to appeal before the Industrial Tribunal in case of non-satisfaction.