Everyone snooping on everyone

The current batch of leaked documents which appeared in the social media contain Pentagon’s assessments of the Ukraine war. Media reports claim that these documents pertain to middle of February to the middle of March period. Essentially, again according to media reports, they indicate US assessments that the war will witness a prolonged stalemate. The documents also appear to indicate that US intelligence has succeeded in getting into Russian military systems. Most people commonly believe that the target of espionage are adversaries but, in the game of nations, allies, partner countries and neutrals are also not spared. That too, again according to media accounts, has happened in this case. The targeted friendly states are South Korea and Israel. The latter country is offended because its famous/notorious intelligence agency Mossad is accused of “encouraging” protests against the government. Naturally, Israel is denying such Mossad activities but the recent attempt of the Netanyahu government to curb the independence of the judiciary led to widespread protests in which significant sections of Israeli opinion joined hands. Hence, if some, in the shadowy and grey world of the Mossad, felt strongly and took some action it would not be surprising.

The leak of the Pentagon assessments will not make any material difference to the battle field situation in Ukraine though it may lead to a change in some tactics and operations of Russian and Ukrainian armed forces. Similarly, both South Korea and Israel will express their displeasure to US diplomats both publicly and privately but politicians and diplomats know that everyone snoops on everyone. Indeed, that is the operating principle followed by all diplomats and those in the spying business. Thus, if the US documents have revealed that its espionage agencies were able to get through into South Korean and Israeli systems, they will seek to tighten them.