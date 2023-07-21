Excessive mining has weakened river embankments

Instances of cloudbursts increasing

As rising temperature in the Himalayan region and its impact on the atmosphere leads to cloudbursts, experts say that the warming Indian ocean is certainly carrying more moisture-laden winds towards the mountains of Himalayas which is causing cloudbursts in the Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand. Cloudburst is a sudden and very heavy rainfall which is often local in nature and very brief in duration. This usually occurs in association with thunderstorms. In these storms, there are violent rushes of air which at times prevent the condensing raindrops from falling to the ground. A large amount of water may thus accumulate at high levels and if the upward currents are weakened, all of this water falls at one time. This is also called Aaab Thrath in Kashmiri dialect, while lightning is called Naar Thrath (Fire Burst) in our local dialect.

As explained above, cloudbursts are common in mountainous areas. This is probably because the warm air currents of a thunderstorm tend to follow the upward slope of a mountain. The effects of heavy rain are especially striking on mountain slopes because the falling water is concentrated in valleys and gorges. Cloudbursts are very difficult to predict as they are very localized events. It means that the instruments to record cloud formation and precipitation have also to be distributed across a wide area for receiving the localized information. Even though the cloudbursts warning cannot be given in advance, the weather stations and experts do send alerts for a heavy rainfall.

Mountain cloudbursts cause sudden and destructive floods and these we are witnessing off and on in Kashmir valley, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar areas of Jammu.The sudden rise of water level in our streams like Romshi, Shali Ganga and Doodh Ganga is mainly due to cloud bursting in Pir Panjal mountains, but the water level would not cause harm to locals 10 to 15 years back. Due to excessive riverbed mining , the embankments have been weakened and now the water during flash floods causes havoc within hours.