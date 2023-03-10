Exposure visit to Gujrat and its implications

Oasis Movement has MoU with more than ten states and officers and academics were invited from all such states. The programs scheduled for 27th started from 9:30 am. The J&K group comprising trainees of 2016 and 2017, were invited on dais first to share their experiences in terms of self transformation and subsequent impact on staff and students. The time allocated for the group was one hour and every member was expected to share his/her story in 3-4 minutes in a precise manner. Each member had a wonderful story to share and received applauds from the audience. The team including the Joint Directors from Education and SCERT expressed their gratitude to Principal Secretary, Mr. Alok Kumar for his vision and initiative. Similarly the time slot for other states was fixed and representatives from other states shared their own journeys with Oasis and the impact thereof. From Telangana State, officials and academicians from higher education department participated and shared their experiences of transformation and thanked their Secretary Higher Education for showing keen interest and providing them the chance to participate in a national event. The cultural diversity was spectacular as participants from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, J&K and other states spent three days – living, sharing and eating same vegan meals, forgetting food and cultural diversity, instead depicted the great tradition of unity in diversity. The environment created was conducive for learning and sharing from each other’s experiences. The ultimate goal is to reach out to youth and instill in them the character and value based approach to life. At intervals, the two veteran personalities Mr. Skandan Former Advisor to Governor of J&K and Mr. Anil Sorupe Former Secretary Education Govt. of India shared their valuable views, experiences and applauded the role of Oasis in character building and youth empowerment. Both the sessions were highly impressive, informative and path breaking and was followed by an interesting question answer session.

After National Retreat the workshop for the HoI’s of J&K started next day. This was again a new experience for all, as the main focus was on preparing good facilitators. The session as usual began from 9am to 9pm in the evening. A facilitator shall become a role model first. He/she has to live with all those values and principles, before becoming a facilitator. A facilitator must be the part of change he wants to see. Oasis believes in that ‘the heart of education is the education of heart’. It was a novel experience for all those who attended the national retreat and workshop. The facilitator was none other than Miss Sheeba Nair, whose facilitation/ lessons are rated high all over India.