Facing a horde of challenges

India and Pakistan should move forward

New prime minister cannot be free from Kashmir phobia hence he strongly pleaded for the rights of Kashmiri people which is a compulsion of every head of government. Because it is aimed at playing to gallery. Kashmir issue is exploited by every Pakistani politician hence Shehbaz cannot be an exception. New PM mentioned in his speech Kashmir issue to please his audience and refrained from making any constructive statement about India.

As per indications, Indian PM, Narendra Modi is likely to write a letter to new Pak PM and focus on terror being imported from across the border. Modi has already congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his becoming PM. Experts opine that it is an open secret that army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa has stood by opposition though in a hidden manner to oust Imran Khan. Hence he is likely get an extension in November this year. Army controls foreign policy hence Bajwa might be a key element in further cementing the foundation of methodology to improve ties with India which will be based on the success of the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) signed between two nations in Feb, 2021. In fact, Bajwa’s observations were corroborated by Indian Army Chief General M.M. Naravane on some occasions after the agreement was signed due to intervention and goodwill of India’s close friend United Arab Emirates(UAE).