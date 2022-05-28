Facing hassles in home loan?

What are the basic things to note while approaching your bank for a home loan?

First thing is to have access to the full features of the scheme. You may be attracted by a home loan advertisement, but it doesn’t tell you about the host of formalities you have to comply with. By having full features of the scheme in hand, you can check your eligibility in terms of your income, age, and other specified terms and conditions. Otherwise, submission of improper documents not in line with the features of the scheme can become the basic cause of rejection of your loan application just at the first stage. Here you have to also understand that you will be charged a processing fee upfront by the bank. Once your application is found ineligible for the loan, you won’t be able to get a refund of the processing fee. It happens in most of the cases. Very rarely banks refund this fee. So, apply only when you meet the eligibility criteria.

Many customers feel dejected when the bank sanctions less loan amounts. It happens when your repayment capacity, which is determined on the basis of your monthly income, existing loans, nature of employment and most importantly on the basis of your past performance in financial matters, does not warrant sanctioning of full loan amount. Here you can increase your eligibility by getting a co-borrower to get the income slab enhanced.

One more important thing to keep in mind is about the valuation of the property against which you are applying for the loan. It is also a common bone of contention between customers and the banks as less valuation impacts the quantum of finance required by the customer. so, before applying for a home loan, ensure yourself fully apprised about the valuation of the property. Get your property valued beforehand by a bank approved valuer.