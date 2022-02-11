FRA Beneficiaries: Make the list public

Conclusion

I appreciate the Govt for digitizing all the files under the e-office programme. Almost every file in the civil secretariat is in digital format now. I am not able to understand why RTI applications of people are still being tossed from one office to another when the information can easily be provided via email to applicants. From Raj Bhavan to Tribal Affairs Department and then to DCs and DFO offices, my RTI application has been sent to 20 DC and 25 DFO offices in J&K and even after almost 70 days only two offices have provided me the information.

If the DC office Kishtwar or DFO Budgam had FRA related information with them and they sent it to me as well, why don’t other DCs and DFOs have this in their office? Why are DCs forwarding RTI applications to Tehsildars; will they produce FRA related information through some magical or supernatural act? If every file has been or is being digitized and no paper files are seen in the civil secretariat, then why isn’t an Aam Admi getting benefited from JK Govt’s e-office programme?

Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat is an Acumen Fellow.

He is Founder & Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement