Fragile Expectation

With an extra person at his home, the old man slowly found it difficult to manage his finances. The burden was getting hard. Therefore, he used his good offices to absorb the poor person as a casual daily wager in one of the government institutes. The person worked there for a short period and was relieved soon because of a lack of required qualifications for the job. The old man strived a lot for the continuation of his services on humanitarian grounds, but all in vain. However, because of his benevolence, he did not leave a poor person in the lurch. He retained him as a helper at home and promised to sustain him all along.

Months and years ticked away. The poor person worked well for his master. The old man increasingly kept relying on him for most of his everyday chores. Gradually, the new helper became his man Friday. He was trusted to the extent that he even used to take care of his master’s bank accounts. In return, the old man would always go the extra mile to help him out in different ways. He used to donate regularly for the education of his daughters and the medical treatment of his ailing mother. At times, the old man would ask for money from his children abroad as a provision to man Friday.