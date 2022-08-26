From Bharati to visva-Bharati

It is a movement that has superseded all. It has also a spiritual base and a divine dimension which make it the most convincing. The highest duty of man is towards mankind and as humanity shares common ancestry, nothing is more desirable than creating a culturally diverse, politically decentralised and functionally integrated global realm based on a system of social justice. Sectarian and regional agendas have become outdated and old fashioned. These have lost all sheen, charm and appeal. Co-operation is more sensible than conflict. And the best way to implement such co-operation is by easing the flow of flux of goods, ideas and people across the globe. We are in dire need of fostering such kind of social psychology that can help us in realising the dream of R N Tagore viz; the communion of the world with India. There have been golden ages in human history when such communions have been a reality. A synthetic universal order has been achieved more than once in human history. For instance, Ibn Batuta travelled from one end of the Islamic realm of Spain to China, communicated in one language and could even be accepted as a judge in the distant Maldives. Nationalism on the other can be seen as a political offspring of Romanticism which is a part of nineteenth century European reaction to the universalising and anti-authoritarian tendencies of the earlier Enlightenment. According to Noah Harari, a prominent professor of history at Hebrew University of Jerusalem, we will have to choose between uniting humanity and nationalisms. He further goes on to say that the global liberal order has many faults and problems, but it has proved superior to all alternatives. However, the bigger question that arises is, what shall be the driving force to inculcate the sense of oneness in the 8 billion human minds living on earth. The unity of mankind is the corollary of the doctrine of Unity of God. HE is the source and the sink.