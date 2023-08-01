From Titanic to Moon Landing

However, the kind of pleasurable attention given to the Titanic wreckage resting at the bottom of the Atlantic ocean with a burden of more than 1500 killings of its passengers, is ‘someone’s irony is someone’s joy’ like situation. Now, the perishing of five human lives in the implosion of the Titan submersible has become the first diet of social media influencers and are more busy in dishing out their own theories than mourning the loss of precious lives. A mad race is visible among social media influencers who are busy in producing sensational videos of the incident to woo more and more people into subscribing to their channels. It’s notable that any video crossing a threshold limit of views are subscribers on social media becomes an earnings stream for its producers. They leave no stone unturned to turn any untoward incident with loss of human lives into a money minting event by presenting the incident with their own ‘unverified’ sensational theories through various social media channels. There is negligible sympathy shown towards the dead in the incident.

As the Titanic wreckage stands propagated massively after more than 111 years of the incident and is losing steam in terms of viewership on the social media sites, it’s now the moon landing which is currently dominating major news feeds on these platforms. The images, videos and the written content about the first moon landing on July 20, 1969, is flooding the walls of the browsers. The reaction of netizens is adding flavor to these posts with mixed reaction to the event that led the humans to land on the moon.