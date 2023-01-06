G-20 Presidency: Hope on a difficult road

This ambition comes at a time of heightened geopolitical volatility, a very real VUCA world that is showing signs of increasing volcanic activity, if that term can be used. Consider the rise of right-wing politics (the latest woes of Republicans in the US, where deciding a House speaker takes multiple votes because the hardliners within the party want to extract their price), economic nationalism, the attempt to shut borders rather than open them more freely, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and consequent economic turmoil, rising inflation worldwide, the continued toll of Covid-19 and new variants of the virus, particularly in China and that country’s refusal to be transparent with information – all point to the world in a state that does not look like a peaceful and set of families, let alone “one family”.

In that sense, India has a difficult task of leadership at hand. But this is also the time that can bring out the best, with the right leadership marked by a sense of purpose and the understanding that everyone suffers if the strains continue or escalate.