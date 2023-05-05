G20 nations must support under-developed countries

The Government of India last year in December took a great decision to provide free ration to 810 million (81 crore) poor people under the public distribution system programme through National Food Security Act (NFSA) for a period of one year. Under NFSA, the government has already been providing 5 kilogram of food grains per person per month @ Rs 2-3 per kg. The families covered under Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) get 35 kg of food grains per month. The annual cost for providing free ration to 81 crore people is estimated at Rs 2 lakh crore (30.76 Billion USD). Providing 810 million population free ration is indeed a great achievement and developing nations need to replicate this model in their countries. People, especially children in many poor nations like Burundi, Somalia, Mozambique, Sudan, Niger and many other African nations die of hunger. These countries can start free ration supply programmes or provide subsidised ration @ Rs 2 to 3 / Kg on the pattern of National Food Security Act (NFSA) and G20 nations can meet these expenses. In fact the Govt of India has always been known for its great food policy as subsidised food grains have been provided to the poor in the country for the last many decades. Getting subsidised food grains is a right in India under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) & this can be made a right in the other poor nations as well. In addition to it, the rural housing scheme like PM Awas Yojna (PMAY) and supplying clean drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) are two other Govt’s social development programmes which need be highlighted during the upcoming G20 leadership summit and they too can be replicated in the aforementioned countries. To support poor nations in countering hunger , providing sustainable housing , drinking water and sanitation is also mandatory under the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).