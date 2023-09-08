G20: Welcome Guests

It was getting embarrassing. There was no conversation taking place between the two Prime Ministers. The door of Trudeau’s car remained open and he remained still. Then after around three minutes two Canadians began to descend the aircraft stairs carrying two large suitcases. They came down and had the car’s boot opened and put the suitcases in. Trudeau followed them ensured that the suitcases were in and the boot of the car was closed. He came around, shook Mrs Gandhi’s hand, got into the car and left. Mrs Gandhi turned to us officials. Her expression indicated that she wanted an explanation. We had none to give for, the standard procedure was, that Trudeau’s heavy baggage should have been in the hold was to be sent under special escort to his hotel.

After Mrs Gandhi had left a Canadian official came up to me. He looked a little sheepish and said that he was sorry but Trudeau was paranoid about his baggage getting misplaced. Hence, he always insisted on personally seeing that it was put in his car before he left the airport. The official said that apparently, he had lost his baggage when he was young and that is when this obsession with his baggage had set in.

The high and mighty are all ultimately human like the rest of us!