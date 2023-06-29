Gasping and Dying

If DGPs statement and recent address of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to a rally are compared to overall statistics - there has been decline in terrorist attacks on civilians and security forces since abrogation of Article 370. For a society subjected to terrorism, violence, extremism, political instability, and radicalisation for over three decades, August 5, 2019, brought hope of peace, development, and prosperity.

No large-scale protest or violence was seen immediately after August 5, 2019. However, a few non-local truck drivers and laborers were killed by terrorists . Statistics since decision of abrogation shows that compared to past years, the security situation in J&K has significantly improved.