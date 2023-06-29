Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh recently said that the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is gasping and dying. He said although Pakistani agencies want to keep terrorism alive in Union Territory as conspiracies are being hatched to keep pot boiling.
If DGPs statement and recent address of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to a rally are compared to overall statistics - there has been decline in terrorist attacks on civilians and security forces since abrogation of Article 370. For a society subjected to terrorism, violence, extremism, political instability, and radicalisation for over three decades, August 5, 2019, brought hope of peace, development, and prosperity.
No large-scale protest or violence was seen immediately after August 5, 2019. However, a few non-local truck drivers and laborers were killed by terrorists . Statistics since decision of abrogation shows that compared to past years, the security situation in J&K has significantly improved.
Kashmir faces incessant cross border terrorism and internal conflicts to cause socio-political upheavals that disrupt economic balance and subsequent loss of employment due to strikes lead to income and revenue loss. Social costs of terrorist attacks in Kashmir include lost educational opportunities, personnel injuries, loss of agricultural terrain etc., to cause irreparable damage to ecology, environment and economy.
AMIT SHAH IN JAMMU:
There has been a 70-per cent drop in terror activities during the nine years of the NDA rule (in Jammu and Kashmir), compared to the previous 10 years of the UPA government.
Under the 10 years of the UPA Government, 7,327 terror incidents took place, whereas the number stands at 2,350 in nine years of the NDA Government.
A number of 2,056 civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power at the Centre from 2004 to 2014, while the number stands at only 377 under the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government.
The number of separatist-sponsored calls for strikes dropped to 32 after the abrogation of Article 370, while there has been a 90-per cent decline in stone-pelting incidents.
This shows that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is improving and all sections of the society, including the deprived Gujjars and Paharis, are getting their rights and justice.
The tourist footfall in 2022 touched 1.88 crore, which is a record.
While there have been concerted efforts to address terrorism in Kashmir, it is important to note that the situation can vary and may have evolved since my last knowledge update in September 2021.
Over the years, government has implemented various measures to curb terrorism in Kashmir, including enhanced security operations, intelligence sharing, counterinsurgency strategies, and community engagement. These efforts have aimed to disrupt terrorist networks, apprehend terrorists, and promote stability and peace in the region.
There have been periods of relative calm and declines in terrorist incidents in Kashmir, indicating progress in counterterrorism efforts.
The government, in collaboration with security forces, has implemented measures to combat terrorism in the region. These efforts include intelligence operations, counterinsurgency strategies, and enhanced border security to prevent infiltration. Additionally, initiatives have been undertaken to engage with the local population and address underlying issues contributing to the conflict.
28,000 youngsters have been given Government jobs in a transparent manner since 2014, while 51,000 have been provided with self-employment opportunities and 70,000 others linked to the “Mission Youth”.
An industrial package of Rs 28,400 crore has been given to Jammu and Kashmir by the BJP Government, the Home Minister said, adding that the youngsters who had stones in their hands earlier have now been equipped with laptops and they are re-writing their future as also taking care of the country’s future.
The investment (in Jammu and Kashmir) is growing after the introduction of the industrial policy, the industrial land allotment policy, the private industrial estate development policy, the food processing, handicraft and handloom policy, the new film policy, the tourism home stay and sports policy. Shah also talked about the successful conduct of the Panchayati Raj Institution polls and said 32,000 Panchs and Sarpanchs are taking Jammu and Kashmir forward on the path of progress.
HM HAILS LG, SECURITY FORCES FOR G20 SUCCESS
Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and security forces for successful conduct of a G20 meeting in Srinagar last month.
Addressing the rally at Bhagwati Nagar, Shah said that some political parties joined Pakistan in opposing the event. He added that the G20 event has proved to be beneficial in conveying the message that the situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir.
ABROGATION & EFFORTS:
The abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, took place on August 5, 2019. Since then, the region has witnessed several changes in terms of governance, administration, and development initiatives. The region of Jammu and Kashmir was reorganized into two separate union territories, namely Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. This move aimed to streamline administrative processes and promote better governance.
Efforts have been made to boost socio-economic development in the region. Steps have been taken to promote investment, attract industries, and generate employment opportunities. Various infrastructure projects, including road construction and connectivity initiatives, have been undertaken to improve transportation and connectivity within the region.
Emphasis has been placed on improving the quality of education and healthcare services in Jammu and Kashmir. Steps have been taken to upgrade existing educational institutions, establish new schools and colleges, and enhance healthcare facilities.
Jammu and Kashmir, known for its scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage, has seen efforts to promote tourism and preserve local culture. Steps have been taken to develop tourist infrastructure, promote adventure tourism, and showcase the region’s diverse cultural traditions.
Earlier constant terror strikes used to disrupt trade, commerce, agriculture, mining, tourism and other vital economic activities to cause reduction in GDP, increase in unemployment, inequality and poverty among the populace.
The Economic horizon affected by terrorist activities in J&K and mitigation measures to address adversarial economic atmosphere to increase economic wellbeing are examined in this paper along with risk perception on diversified economic portfolio.
