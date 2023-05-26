Geo-Political Dynamics in Asia

Attempts made to assassinate Imran Khan unsuccessfully was followed by successive attempts to arrest him but made to fail by public uprising and foreign intervention. The situation has made King Mohammad bin Salman and King Zayed of Emirates dissociate themselves from helping the Islamabad’s hobbling economy to be erected. The observers believe that Middle East country’s non-cooperation in funding Pakistan is a Beijing driven policy. The Britain has ostensibly kept silent on Pakistan’s political developments but it is believed to be covertly backing PDM government versus PTI in the recent spate of political awkward quandary. This has inevitably made London based Nawaz Sharief to execute plans and policies against Imran Khan quite comfortably, although his visit to Saudi Arabia for his support has reportedly failed in the past. MBS of Saudi Arabia is learnt from trustworthy sources to have threatened Pakistan of keeping in abeyance the Road to Mecca mega project involving 60 Billion expenditure from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia via Iran and Iraq. He has also refused to bail out Pakistan through 1 Billion package from IMF.

Iran and the Arab monarchical nations are witnessing a new dawn of socio-politico-economic cooperation that is believed to entirely change the scenario particularly in the field of robust defense technology and scientific technology under the guidance of the godfather - the Republic of China. This has duly annoyed US policy makers who no longer predict end of US influence in the region. Islamabad continues to oscillate between the US and Chinese camps with brewing public unrest and political ferment amid economic bankruptcy back at home. Even war torn Afghanistan under the Taliban rule is looking serene and much peaceful ready for economic co-operation with China, the Gulf and also Pakistan. India has already joined hands in economic co-operation with Kabul.