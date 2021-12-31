Giving Wings to Music

The Portuguese connection lives on generally in India in the manner in which it impacted Indian cuisine. They brought food items which are extensively used in India’s daily food from South America. These include chillies, potatoes and tomatoes. Can Indian food be imagined today without the use of these vegetables, and of chillies? It can be safely asserted that most Indians would never accept these vegetables and chillies are not native to the country. Maize which is the third most important cereal in India—after rice and wheat - too was brought by the Portuguese to India; maize is also of South Indian origin. Among fruits of South American origin which were introduced into India and are now widely cultivated are guavas and custard apples (sharifa). Pineapple too was brought by the Portuguese to India. Through the centuries they have become part of the Indian scene. It may be added that India’s favourite beverage is now tea which is essentially of foreign origin.