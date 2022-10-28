Govt must undertake fresh Land Settlement in J&K

Land Settlement?

Land Settlement or Bandobast is a comprehensive term that covers all aspects of land survey & measurement, preparation of revenue records and assessment of land revenue. The Dogra Ruler Maharaja Pratap Singh in 1889 appointed British Officer Sir Walter Lawrence as first Settlement Commissioner of the erstwhile state. The officer served in Indian Civil Service and was also a member of the British Council of India those days. Before Sir Lawrence, Mr Vintage in 1887 was asked to undertake the settlement process of some villages but the Govt decided to get a full time settlement commissioner. Sir Walter Lawrence was given full powers to conduct the settlement process and he faced lots of challenges in the beginning, and local Patwaris were said to have been involved in that by instigating the villagers. Sir Lawrence tried his best to make people understand settlement of their land records considering its measurement, location, irrigation facilities etc., was of great importance. A dedicated Settlement Department was set up which restored the confidence of people for that massive land record activity that lasted for 5 years (1889 to 1994). The paddy called Shali was taken as land revenue and the maximum portion of this crop was allowed to be retained by cultivators. This helped the settlement department to take up the settlement process without any problems. The peasants who were earlier reluctant to cooperate started cooperating with revenue department officials. The cultivators who were previously reluctant to cultivate the waste land started filling fresh applications for allotment. The occupancy cultivators (qabza daar) were given protection under law. By the end of 1894 the entire process was completed. As per the data available with Financial Commissioner Revenue J&K following steps are involved in preparation of record of rights or revision of record of rights:

Updation of Jamabandi by incorporating all mutations attested since the last Jamabandi. The Patwari has to draw up or enter mutations of all changes reflected into Girdawari and obtain orders on such mutations from Mutating Officer and make requisite entry into Jamabandi & update Shajra Nasab Malikan (Owners).

Define or delineate Hadbast of village along with surrounding patwaries, establish proper marks of identification at each point.

Demarcate & identify all sarkar, shamilat and common lands to determine any encroachment or accesses made on such land.

Prepare chumanda (Rough Sketch) and Khatooni by Pencil called Kham Khatooni by visiting each field.

Start measurement or survey from the North –West corner of the village.

After completion of measurement/ survey, compare Kham Khatooni with updated Jamabandi and confirm Khatooni.

After confirmation of Khatooni it has to be announced by Tehsildar or Naib Tehsildar entry wise in presence of the village community and arrested after making requisite changes, if any.

Draw-up Record of Right on the basis of Khatooni so prepared

Deposit the Record of Rights in Settlement Record Room after final attestation by Settlement Officer. Obtain a copy of Part-e-Patwar of the R.O.R. from the Settlement record room.