Govt officials misconceive judicial orders !

Case study 1

A few months back I got a chance to visit Chitroo Dangerpora village in district Budgam where the work on a road project had been halted by the officials of Roads & Buildings (R&B) department. The officials according to locals have been made to believe that court had stayed construction of a protection bund (Retaining Wall) as one local landowner had obtained a court order wherein the contractor has been restrained from construction in the area. The local residents had actually invited me to visit their village area to highlight their issue through social media. When I visited the village recently I went through some official land documents issued by the Revenue Department. The local residents had obtained them under the Right to Information Act (RTI). When I keenly saw the Khasra Girdawari I found two survey numbers namely 791 and 792 mentioned in it. Pertinently the survey number is also referred to as Khasra numbers in Urdu. The disputed site where the protection bund isn’t being allowed to be constructed falls under Khasra number 790 and we visited that spot as well. This khasra or survey number is mentioned in the order issued by Munsif Judicial Magistrate Budgam’s order dated July 22nd 2022. In the said order there is no mention of khasra 791 or 792 as both these survey numbers are related to state land through which passes a 22 feet road and an irrigation canal. The operative part of the court order reads :

“ In the meantime subject to objections from other side, the non applicant defendant no 5 is temporarily restrained from carving out motorable / link road from the suit property till next date of hearing”