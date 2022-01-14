Growing Digitally

Decentralised blockchain are immutable, which means that the data entered is irreversible. For Bitcoin, this means that transactions are permanently recorded and viewable to anyone. If I talk about the security of the Blockchain, this technology achieves decentralised security and trust in several ways. To begin with, new blocks are always stored linearly and chronologically. That is, they are always added to the “end” of the blockchain. After a block has been added to the end of the blockchain, it is extremely difficult to go back and alter the contents of the block unless a majority of the network has reached a consensus to do so. That’s because each block contains its own hash, along with the hash of the block before it, as well as the previously mentioned time stamp. Hash codes are created by a mathematical function that turns digital information into a string of numbers and letters. If that information is edited in any way, then the hash code changes as well. As things stand the security is excellent, but hackers, and malware can’t be avoided.

The government will move a bill to frame rules for Cryptocurrencies aimed at prohibiting private coin while providing a framework for the creation of an official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The bill is listed among 26 items of legislation for consideration in the winter session of parliament, according to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha. The crypto industry is hopeful that there won’t be a complete ban on Cryptocurrencies. “The bill also seeks to prohibit all private Cryptocurrencies in India. However, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of Cryptocurrency and its uses,” the bulletin said with regard to the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021. It also seeks “to create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.”