Gun violence in US and its solution

According to the Gun Control Act of 1968 (GCA), any citizen or legal resident must be at least 18 years old to buy rifles, shotguns, and ammunition. The other firearms including handguns can only be sold to people above 21 years of age. At first glance, it may appear absurd that weapons capable of causing the loss of human life are more readily available than handguns. This should have been the opposite, as assault rifles are more lethal and have been used in the majority of mass shootings in the United States.

Gun violence in the US is a big problem and to curb it the 1968 Gun Control Act was amended by the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act (BHVPA) of 1994 as it restricted many people, especially those who had felony charges from buying a firearm. As mass shootings have escalated, resulting in more casualties each year, this has not proven to be as effective as the government had planned. The United States has numerous restrictions and procedures in place to make it more difficult for persons who are at a higher risk of carrying out mass shootings, but it has had little effect. The FBI conducts background checks on everyone who seeks to own a handgun using NICS (National instant criminal background check system). NICS has been in place for a long time but has proven ineffective in stopping mass shootings. One such incident was the Charleston Church shooting where a White supremacist gunman killed 9 people. Dylan Roof was already facing criminal charges, and the fact that he was able to obtain a gun and his name was not on the NICS list demonstrates what’s wrong with the system.