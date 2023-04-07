Have we hijacked our children’s future?

Curriculum and Pedagogy: Parents should look for schools that prioritise child-centred learning over rote memorization and exam-focused teaching. Schools that offer a range of extracurricular activities and practical learning experiences are ideal. Parents should ask for detailed information about the school’s curriculum and pedagogy to ensure that it aligns with their values and expectations for their child’s education.

The role of school management in society is paramount in providing education that caters to the needs of the 21st century. However, there are often obstacles that dilute the original intent of creating a positive impact. While creating a socially impactful business is commendable, the welfare of children must remain the top priority. As a school manager, transparency is crucial since you hold the future of someone else’s child in your hands. If a legitimate concern arises, it’s important to take responsibility, self-reflect, and improve rather than become defensive. The primary responsibility is to provide the best possible education for children, even if it means sacrificing personal image. In addition, it’s crucial to communicate and help parents understand school policies, address concerns, and prioritize trust between parents, children, and the institution. Despite the enormity of the task, it’s essential for school managers and staff members to work together to ensure that no one within the institution prioritizes personal interests at the expense of children. Last but not least, there is absolutely no room for arrogance or threats towards parents who have trusted you. Your policies cannot be made just to protect yourself. If you have lied to parents about what you were delivering to their children, you must be held accountable. If misconduct is happening in your schools, such as bullying, cheating during exams, teaching the wrong curriculum at the wrong age, there should be a way of stopping you if you are not able to correct it. Too much, linked to education, revolves around its cost and not around the child’s learning and wellbeing. As long as your pocket is safe, our children’s education may not be.