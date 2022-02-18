Here is a bit of bitcoin

This keeps the Bitcoin users honest, an idea conceived by none other than Bitcoin’s anonymous founder, Satoshi Nakamoto. With physical currency, this isn’t an issue. If we hand someone a Rs 20 bill to buy a bottle of water, we no longer have it, so there is no danger we could use that same 20 rupees bill to buy some tickets next door. But in case of bitcoin, there is a risk that the holder could make a copy of the digital token and send it to a merchant or another party while retaining the original.” Currently there is no ban in the country over the use of crypto-currencies nor are there any regulations. If the higher ups develop a proper understanding of the technology underlying bitcoin, it can be well regulated. In the same spirit, the order of RBI, banning banks from supporting crypto-transactions was reversed by the Supreme court in March 2020 and we may soon expect a bill in parliament approving the same. According to Olawale Daniel, founder of TechAtLast International, ‘Holding a Bitcoin today is like owning a Facebook, Amazon, or Apple stock positions in the early 2000’s. Blockchain technology has a lot more on offer if you could just adopt it.’ However I would like to end with quote of Benjamin Franklin that, an investment in knowledge pays the best interest.