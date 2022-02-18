Here is a bit of bitcoin

After a mourning as big as demise of Lata Mangeshkar, or a celebration as cherished as valentine’s day, one has to desperately get back to normal, the next day. Our life is rooted in the routine as someone has said, “mindsets, habits and routines are the building blocks for success towards our wellness goals.’ So, let us move to conquer the next goal. It is called the bitcoin. Though we are faced with a host of issues of varying urgency, crypto-currency is the most crikey of them.
In the recent union budget, the finance minister has hinted at launching a digital version of the rupee in the country as early as this year itself. She further outlined plans for a 30% tax on income from digital assets. However, it has been clarified in Parliament that taxing cryptocurrency is only a matter of sovereign right of the Indian government and does not give it any kind of legal status, as yet. Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies underpinned by cryptographic systems. Cryptography refers to the secure communication techniques that allow only the sender and intended recipient of a message to view its contents. Cryptography protects the information by transforming it into a secure format in which letters are replaced with other characters. To decode the encrypted contents, one would need a grid or table that defines how the letters are transposed. Though we ignore but we frequently see whatsApp popping up with this message, ‘the chats with this contact are end to end encrypted.’ Before advancing into complex details of this subject let us go to the basics of bitcoin.
Let us have an idea of this virtual reality. Well, it is purely a digital phenomenon, a software. For example, a common slang for a desktop computer, especially a custom-built computer is rig. Someone may say, “I am excited about building my new gaming rig,” meaning they are purchasing, assembling, and configuring a high-end computer optimized for gaming. Bitcoin miners run similar such complex computer rigs to solve complicated puzzles in an effort to confirm groups of transactions called blocks. Upon success, these blocks are added up to form the blockchain record, and those who do it are rewarded with a small number of bitcoins. Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. This is but a decentralized digital currency, without a central bank or single administrator, and therefore without the need for intermediaries. It evades any government control and that makes it worrisome. RBI has never supported it. While as the value of common currency fluctuates with respect to gold values, the bit coin has no such referral. It is in air by the control of techies only.
The process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation is called mining. It is performed by using sophisticated hardware that solves an extremely complex computational math problem. The first computer to find the solution to the problem receives the next block of bitcoins and the process begins again. Although it sounds alluring, but the mining process is not as easy as it appears to be. In order to be successful, miners have to solve three very difficult set of math problems known as the hashing problem, the byzantine generals problem, and the double-spending problem which all the readers may not be able to go into, so I skip. Miners also verify the legitimacy of Bitcoin transactions by preventing the ‘double-spending problem’, a scenario in which a Bitcoin owner may illicitly spend the same bitcoin twice.
This keeps the Bitcoin users honest, an idea conceived by none other than Bitcoin’s anonymous founder, Satoshi Nakamoto. With physical currency, this isn’t an issue. If we hand someone a Rs 20 bill to buy a bottle of water, we no longer have it, so there is no danger we could use that same 20 rupees bill to buy some tickets next door. But in case of bitcoin, there is a risk that the holder could make a copy of the digital token and send it to a merchant or another party while retaining the original.” Currently there is no ban in the country over the use of crypto-currencies nor are there any regulations. If the higher ups develop a proper understanding of the technology underlying bitcoin, it can be well regulated. In the same spirit, the order of RBI, banning banks from supporting crypto-transactions was reversed by the Supreme court in March 2020 and we may soon expect a bill in parliament approving the same. According to Olawale Daniel, founder of TechAtLast International, ‘Holding a Bitcoin today is like owning a Facebook, Amazon, or Apple stock positions in the early 2000’s. Blockchain technology has a lot more on offer if you could just adopt it.’ However I would like to end with quote of Benjamin Franklin that, an investment in knowledge pays the best interest.
Dr. Qudsia Gani, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, Govt. College for Women, M A Road Srinagar
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.