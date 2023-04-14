Himachal: A Green Energy State by 2026

Political Message of Creating Regional Balance:

It is an established fact that politicians of all parties have been exploiting the issue of old and new areas to derive political mileage. Sukhu has embarked upon the new idea of declaring Kangra district as “Tourism capital” of Himachal Pradesh which is aimed at decongesting other popular tourist destinations hence a comprehensive plan will be prepared in near future. Political observers opine that allocation of the budget for these projects in Kangra district reflects the calculated strategy of the new government to prove its intentions of promoting uniform development model in the state.

New Horticulture Policy will Address the Grievances of Fruit Growers.

Some BJP leaders confided with this writer that it was a blunder to ignore orchardists and other fruit growers which had been responsible for big losses in Shimla, Kullu, Manali, Kinnaur,Kangra etc. during Nov. 2022 assembly elections. Chief minister has given responsibility of horticulture portfolio to Jagat Singh Negi who hails from tribal district and is well versed with problems of the orchardists unlike previous Jai Ram government which faced the wrath of growers who had to ‘Gherao’ assembly on August 4, 2022 to press for their demands but in vain. New horticulture policy will ensure the development of 28 development blocks in 7 districts including Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una under “HPSHIVA Project” during next five years with an outlay of Rs.1, 292 crore.