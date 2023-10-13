History, Contest, and the violence

It is essential to delve, even cursorily, into history to comprehend the approaches and positions in Israel and among the Palestinians but before doing so one fact has to be forthrightly stated. Hamas’s attack on Israeli civilians, killing men, women and children in their homes and public places and taking many of them hostages and removing them to Gaza were acts of unspeakable horror. Nothing can justify them. Besides, they were also counterproductive for the overwhelming majority of those people in the world who may have great sympathy for the Palestinian cause and are also greatly critical of the way Israel has treated the Palestinian people over the decades have been driven on the backfoot by Hamas’s actions. This section of international opinion may voice its criticism on the actions that Israel has been and is now taking which is causing injury and death of hundreds of civilians in Gaza but their concerns are brushed aside by the savage images which have emerged of the manner in which some Israeli hostages have been treated in Gaza. Thus, what the Hamas did was not only morally wrong it was strategically so too.

That stated, we return to the differing versions of injustices, in which lie the roots of the conflict. Jewish tribes lived in the area of what constitutes Israel. Jerusalem became the seat of the Jewish Kingdom since around 1000 BCE. The Jewish people and Jerusalem suffered ups and downs through the centuries. The area was captured by the Romans in 63 BCE and was named Palestine. However, the Jews were allowed a degree of autonomy and the centre of their faith was a grand temple in Jerusalem. In Jewish history this is referred to as the Second Temple. It was destroyed in 70 AD. That is considered a catastrophic event in Jewish history. With it the dispersal of the Jewish people from Palestine began to different parts of the world.