I developed the worst suicidal propensities

After I finished off my exams, I decided to come to Jammu. This proved to be a watershed. Here I met one of my cousins after a very long time- Dr. Roohul Andrabi/Akhi. He works at KPMG Global services as subject expert. I spent quite some time with him. Spending time with him taught me a lot about handling real life challenges. All his life what he has been through the most is tough times. Endurance through out those tough times has made him what he is today. Even a random and sporadic analysis of his life gives a substantial glimpse of his overall development which is very rare to ascertain. Apart from a variety of things which he taught me, importance of faith, perseverance, vision and passion are the important ones. Faith is a divine gift undoubtedly. Without faith you cannot achieve contentment. Your desires will overwhelm you. They will make your life hell. They will never let you take notice of blessings God has endowed you with. They will sadden you about the things you haven’t achieved. And that is what paves the way for depression and jealousy. Perseverance is one of the required things that guarantees success. It’s through the process of perseverance one learns about the different dimensions of a situation which helps an individual in ironing out the predicaments that come his way. Without perseverance success only remains a dream and can never turn into reality. Vision is something that glues a person to a set of principles. Inculcation of principles make an individual courageous. Principles make him practical and fearless. And when a person is fearless, it’s impossible to stop him. Insofar as passion is concerned, it’s the trigger for doing and accomplishing anything you want. Without passion in life, abdication is sadly the end result. You cannot stick to anything for far too long if you aren’t passionate about it. passion is a main thing that draws a person closer to his destination. Cutting corners, without feeling passionate about any lucrative or concrete thing, its highly probable that you might get involved into different kinds of social and personal devilries.