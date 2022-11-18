In India, caste matters

The institution of caste-based reservations in India has had a long history which produced scientific and rational data to prove beyond doubt that such reservation was a necessity to ensure the basic tenet of the constitution so that in a true sense, all citizens can be “equal”. The social disability arising out of the caste system in general and the practices of untouchability in particular, brought about not only the structured under-representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and the consequent inequality but also validated grounds for such inequality to perpetuate. The same applies to the OBC reservations where their eligibility has been rigorously decided based on a long list of criteria.

Has there been the same level of rigour and scientific data to validate EWS reservation for the general castes? What have been the compelling realities to legitimise the EWS reservations for the Supreme Court to set aside the 50% ceiling it had set for the total reservations in India? There have been a number of State proposals for enhanced quotas that have been turned down by the Supreme Court only on the ground that the 50% ceiling cannot be breached.

Whereas the Supreme Court nod to extension of only EWS reservation to the private sector and the relaxation of the 50% ceiling has been a curious case. The Supreme Court did not ever care to suggest a system to ensure that the representation of unreserved class-caste did not exceed 50%, as was done in pre-independent India by the progressive King Sahoo Maharaj of Kolhapur. One wonders why the position of the Supreme Court has not been so liberal in the case of reservations for Christians and Muslims converted from the caste considered untouchable. One has heard little about the views of the Supreme Court on the unsuccessful attempts to secure equitable representation of women in the State Assemblies and Parliament.