In Saudi, for Ukraine

The real question concerning the Ukraine crisis is if a situation is coming about where the US and Chinese interests are converging in wishing to end the crisis? Till now it has seemed that US and Chinese interests are fundamentally misaligned because of China giving Russia almost a carte blanche in respect of any part of their relationship. There is little doubt that they would an on-going behind-the-scenes dialogue taking place between the US and China on the Ukraine crisis. Are the two reaching a conclusion on what can be the contours of an arrangement to diffuse it and end hostilities? This can be notwithstanding the US’s basic adversarial attitude towards China.

Even if China and the US have concluded that Russia and Ukraine have to be pushed in the direction of a viable compromise the question is if one can be found which either country can live with. At this time, that hardly seems feasible because of the extreme positions taken by Moscow and Kiev. However, Putin and Zelenskyy both know that behind their principled and rousing rhetoric to their peoples and the global community both countries are paying a great price. Clearly, the war has not gone entirely Putin’s way and despite all the military help given by NATO to Ukraine is impossible to conceive that its forces can push Russia out of internationally recognized Ukrainian territory. But, as of now both sides are holding on to their rigid positions.