India’s Diplomatic Activism

As India wishes to once again reiterate its deep connections with the ‘Global South’ which, in earlier times, was called the developing world, it is essential for the political head of the country’s diplomatic establishment to personally visit countries in Africa and in South and Central America. It is good that EAM is doing that now instead of only focusing on developed and industrialized countries. Naturally, the covid-19 pandemic and diplomatic pre-occupations flowing from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine interrupted the flow of his travel. Also, while virtual interactions have and will increasingly occur in international diplomacy there is no substitute for personal visits.

The African countries Jaishankar chose to visit from April 10-15 were Uganda and Mozambique. India has long ties with both going back to the period of decolonisation and the struggle against apartheid. Earlier, during the colonial period, Indian communities settled and, in some cases, flourished in many African colonies. In Uganda the Indian community suffered greatly when Idi Amin unleashed a programme of ‘terror’ against it in the early 1970s. He confiscated the wealth of many persons of Indian origin and many of them went to Britain to begin a new life. This was also a time when many persons of Indian origin living in other East African countries such as Kenya and Tanzania also migrated to Britain. The descendants of some of them have made their mark in Britain’s public life. Indeed, the most prominent example of such a person is Rishi Sunak, the current Prime Minister of Britain, whose parents were raised in East Africa and went to Britain from there. But I have digressed.