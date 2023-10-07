India's Education Odyssey

A Legacy to Cherish

The roots of education in India trace back to the Vedic period, where sacred knowledge was transmitted orally in the serene gurukuls. Chanakya, a luminary of ancient India, laid the foundation for organised education systems, highlighting the importance of intellectual and physical development. Brahmagupta, in the 7th century, was among the first to describe the rules for arithmetic using zero formally. In the 5th century, Aryabhata formulated the basics of heliocentrism and accurately calculated the length of a year. Charaka and Sushruta were among the early proponents of Ayurveda. The concept of surgery in ancient India was so advanced that they performed complex surgical procedures like plastic surgery and cataract surgery. The establishment of universities like Nalanda and Taxila solidified India's position as a global beacon of knowledge.

While introducing modern education systems, the British colonial era did so with imperialistic aims in the shadows. Nonetheless, it sparked an awakening and a yearning for independence, propelling India towards educational reform. Mahatma Gandhi’s Wardha Scheme of education holds great relevance even today. Shantiniketan, established by Rabindranath Tagore, was an ashram where people of all castes, creeds and religions could come and spend time and meditate.

Post-independence, India embarked on a mission to revitalise its educational infrastructure. Visionaries like Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam championed inclusive and equitable learning opportunities. The establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) ushered in a new era of excellence in higher education. The dynamic luminaries like Amartya Sen, who propounded human capabilities and social justice, is a well-known name in the world of economics. Scientists such as Verghese Kurien, the father of “White Revolution”, revolutionised agriculture and rural management. Today, Indian leaders occupy top positions in companies and nations worldwide.