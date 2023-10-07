India's Education Odyssey

Haya Qazi
In the annals of human history, few endeavours have held as much transformative power as education. Through education, societies leap from ignorance to enlightenment, oppression to liberation, and stagnation to progress. India, often called the 'land of knowledge,' boasts a rich cultural and educational heritage, making it a major centre for the study of philosophy, theology, math, astronomy, and medicine.
A Legacy to Cherish
The roots of education in India trace back to the Vedic period, where sacred knowledge was transmitted orally in the serene gurukuls. Chanakya, a luminary of ancient India, laid the foundation for organised education systems, highlighting the importance of intellectual and physical development. Brahmagupta, in the 7th century, was among the first to describe the rules for arithmetic using zero formally. In the 5th century, Aryabhata formulated the basics of heliocentrism and accurately calculated the length of a year. Charaka and Sushruta were among the early proponents of Ayurveda. The concept of surgery in ancient India was so advanced that they performed complex surgical procedures like plastic surgery and cataract surgery. The establishment of universities like Nalanda and Taxila solidified India's position as a global beacon of knowledge.
While introducing modern education systems, the British colonial era did so with imperialistic aims in the shadows. Nonetheless, it sparked an awakening and a yearning for independence, propelling India towards educational reform. Mahatma Gandhi’s Wardha Scheme of education holds great relevance even today. Shantiniketan, established by Rabindranath Tagore, was an ashram where people of all castes, creeds and religions could come and spend time and meditate.
Post-independence, India embarked on a mission to revitalise its educational infrastructure. Visionaries like Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam championed inclusive and equitable learning opportunities. The establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) ushered in a new era of excellence in higher education. The dynamic luminaries like Amartya Sen, who propounded human capabilities and social justice, is a well-known name in the world of economics. Scientists such as Verghese Kurien, the father of “White Revolution”, revolutionised agriculture and rural management. Today, Indian leaders occupy top positions in companies and nations worldwide.
Unmasking the Challenges
With over 1.5 million schools and approximately 250 million students, India boasts one of the world's largest school systems, more than 900 universities, and thousands of colleges. However, it begs the question: is India producing educated individuals or mere cogs in a machine?
Engineering course enrolments have plummeted in recent years, partly due to graduate unemployability and inadequate skill training. The curriculum in Indian schools and colleges remains mired in rote memorisation, sidelining critical thinking and practical skills, hindering the nation's workforce and innovation potential.
Parents, to satisfy their ambitions and aspirations, give the students limited career choices while ignoring their children's socio-mental background.
The undue emphasis on high-stakes exams like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has fostered an environment of extreme stress, leading to a concerning surge in student suicides. The year 2023 alone witnessed 24 student suicides in Kota, painting a grim picture of our education system. The education system in India, even today is highly teacher-centric; there’s an urgent need to shift it to a student-centric approach and to train the teachers for excellence.
Embracing the Digital Age
The internet has democratised education, rendering knowledge accessible to all, regardless of geography. Platforms like Coursera offer certified courses from institutions worldwide. This paradigm shift has enabled personalised learning, global collaboration, networking, flexibility, and lifelong learning. As a result, the job market now favours critical thinkers, placing a premium on intangible, adaptive skills.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic unveiled a glaring digital divide in Indian education. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology data reveals that nearly 40% of rural households lack internet access, leaving disadvantaged students at a distinct disadvantage.
A Call for Reform
Pratham's Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) highlights the struggle of Indian elementary school students with basic reading and arithmetic. Gender disparity in education persists, with females being at the disadvantaged end. As noted by the World Bank, the shortages of nearly 1 million teachers in primary and secondary schools further compound the challenges. According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-20, there is a shortage of qualified faculty members in Indian universities. Over 50% of faculty positions are vacant in several central universities.
Data from the National Sample Survey Office reveals that 57% of students believe the curriculum fails to prepare them for real-world challenges, with only 24% of graduates employable without further training. The Annual Employability Survey 2021 by Aspiring Minds found that only about 14% of Indian engineering graduates are employable for software-related jobs, indicating a significant gap between education outcomes and industry requirements.
Seizing the Opportunities
India's education system faces challenges, but the opportunities are equally immense. The New Education Policy 2020, which champions holistic education, flexible curricular structures, and a transformative approach, is the right step toward sustainable growth. Yet, the test lies in grassroots implementation. The Skill India initiative aims to align education with industry needs and promote inclusivity, which will enhance employability, increase economic growth, reduce disparity and prevent the brain-drain.
The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, the Digital India Mission are some of the initiatives which the Indian government has taken to improve the quality of education in the country.
In this ever-evolving global landscape, teachers, the heart of the education system, must be well-trained facilitators of knowledge, not just dispensers. Education should empower students to embrace change, cultivate adaptability, and leverage technology for innovation. Human-centric skills like empathy, emotional intelligence, and effective communication gain prominence in an increasingly digital world. Financial education should be taught in schools and colleges to make the most out of the burgeoning Indian economic powerhouse.
By prioritising quality, modernisation, teacher excellence, research, innovation, inclusivity, and global collaboration, India can unlock the boundless potential of its youth. The time for transformative action in education is now, and India must seize this opportunity to secure its place on the world stage.