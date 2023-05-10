India’s evolving pharmaceutical industry needs stringent scrutiny

The disturbing reports of families losing loved ones due to the consumption of counterfeit drugs manufactured in India are not only devastating for those directly impacted but also cast a negative light on India’s regulatory standards at a global level. In over one year, three foreign nations have launched investigations into Indian pharmaceutical companies. In contrast, many foreign nationals, including women and children, have reportedly lost their lives due to consumption of drugs manufactured in India. This disturbing news has shaken the industry and tarnished India’s reputation as the “Pharmacy of the world.”

If not effectively curtailed, the proliferation of substandard drug exports from India can damage the country’s global reputation and create a vacuum that competing nations may take advantage of. Recent tragic incidents, such as the deaths of American citizens and reports of bacterial infections in alleged Indian eye drops, as well as the deaths of 66 children in Gambia and Uzbekistan after consuming cough syrup, have placed India’s drug regulatory bodies under intense scrutiny for failing to take necessary precautions. This development also threatens the leading Indian pharmaceutical companies that can rival any top global pharmaceutical manufacturing unit.